Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stein Mart Inc. has 7.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.4% of Stein Mart Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stein Mart Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -20.20% -1.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Stein Mart Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Stein Mart Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

The potential upside of the competitors is 72.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stein Mart Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stein Mart Inc. -4.91% -7.37% -12.39% -27.89% -64.42% -23.85% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc. had bearish trend while Stein Mart Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Stein Mart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Stein Mart Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stein Mart Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Stein Mart Inc. is 115.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.15. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stein Mart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Stein Mart Inc.’s peers beat Stein Mart Inc.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.