Steelcase (SCS) Valuation Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.12 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Position Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 339,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares to 98,199 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 184,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “7 Stocks Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited has invested 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 278,828 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 4.33 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 16 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fmr Llc invested in 602 shares or 0% of the stock. 149,500 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt. Mackay Shields Lc reported 99,500 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 925,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 0.15% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bridgeway stated it has 0.09% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 277,641 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc accumulated 814,206 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 29,372 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares to 33,090 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 445.91 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Orrstown invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 29,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Rech Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parthenon Llc reported 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Merchants holds 0.63% or 220,540 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 54,157 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Investment Ser has 2.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Altavista Wealth Management Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 102,094 shares. 59,449 were reported by Perkins Mngmt Incorporated. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 220,740 are held by Community Financial Serv Gru Ltd Company. Founders Secs Lc reported 0.09% stake. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,587 shares.