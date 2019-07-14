Steelcase (SCS) Stock Value Rose While Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.12 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Meritage Group LP Cut by $12.85 Million Its Stake

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Milltown Park Clo Dac; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To City Of Fergus Falls, Mn’s Go Bonds; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FOR SAUDI BANKS, LOWER INTEREST AND CREDIT COSTS ARE CREDIT POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa1 To Export-Import Bank Of Thailand’s Mtn Program; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3(hyb) Rating To Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s High-trigger At1 Securities; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Consumer Loan Receivables Abl(2018-5), Card Loan Receivables Abs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Quorum Health’s Outlook To Stable; Upgrades Secured Debt To B1; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating To B2; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms lntegro’s B3 corporate family rating following announcement to acquire Tysers; outlook stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) Of Gb1 To Zuercher Kantonalbank’s Senior Unsecured Green Bonds

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 710,154 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Ycg owns 213,511 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest accumulated 5,961 shares. Korea Invest invested in 69,885 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa reported 1,900 shares stake. Asset Management Inc stated it has 2,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scout reported 0.68% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,648 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Boston Prns accumulated 639,283 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Barr E S & reported 3.42% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,127 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 1,700 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $248.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares to 143,250 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 10,967 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler LP has invested 0.92% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). D E Shaw & Comm Inc reported 30,012 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 23,870 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio owns 53,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset invested in 2.51M shares. Alpha Windward accumulated 0.26% or 27,240 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 513,677 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 312,907 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Management Corp owns 73,937 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Mackay Shields holds 0.01% or 99,500 shares.