Steelcase (SCS) Stock Value Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.12 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Stake in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Raised by $1.14 Million as Share Price Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 522,959 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 188,838 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.87M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 97,107 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 16,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 9,008 shares. American Group has 54,711 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 10,967 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 240,859 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 206 shares. Frontier Cap Commerce Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 1.28M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 35,037 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 37,325 shares in its portfolio. 15,644 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Communication. Tower Llc (Trc) accumulated 1,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential holds 281,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability accumulated 454,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares to 507,120 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 38,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN).