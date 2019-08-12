Steelcase (SCS) Shares Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Trimmed Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $306,640

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 76,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 385,434 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Grp Inc has invested 1.08% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rice Hall James And Assoc stated it has 0.66% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 49,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 6,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 21,409 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.56% stake. Swiss National Bank reported 72,200 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,455 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 65,386 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1.23% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 98,388 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 237,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 105,674 shares to 471,316 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 337,602 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Regions Finance stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 7,435 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 602 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 11,652 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tieton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 195,345 shares. First Advsr LP invested in 101,404 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 285,347 shares. Hightower Ltd holds 0.03% or 342,786 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Lc owns 251,226 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).