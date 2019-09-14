Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Stake; First Dallas Securities Cut Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position by $773,424

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 385,982 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Large Dividend Increases And Steady Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on December 29, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Investor Group Demands Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris Recognize Eric Oliver As Third Trustee – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Provides Shareholders Opportunity to Ask Questions to General Donald G. Cook – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust to Adjourn Special Meeting in Order to Provide Shareholders Sufficient Time to Review Proxy Supplement Required by SEC – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 buys, and 0 sales for $5.04 million activity. $31,949 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

