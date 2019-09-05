Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Target (TGT) Market Value Rose While Armistice Capital Lifted Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 210,192 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Is Bound for the $200 Mark Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Lowe’s, Target Spur Rally – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares to 143,250 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Llc has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Invs holds 0% or 63,303 shares. Connable Office holds 0.04% or 12,471 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 35,609 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 7.96 million shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Kemnay Advisory Service holds 0.23% or 75,140 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Raymond James Fincl owns 66,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).