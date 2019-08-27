Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2546.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 13,233 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 420,366 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 10,035 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares to 507,120 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

