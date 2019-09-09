Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Teewinot Capital Advisers Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $16.11 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 343,274 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99 million, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 29/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Millions of Illinois Facebook users could be part of class-action lawsuit over photo tagging; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chromadex Corp by 165,425 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.57 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,824 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,452 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,303 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability accumulated 554,074 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, James Investment Research Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 210,000 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 4.33 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Century Companies Inc holds 0.01% or 430,523 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 16,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 243,444 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 337,602 shares stake. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

