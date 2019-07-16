Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Sun Life Financial Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 2604.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 79,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 4.01M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 251,445 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,609 shares to 4,075 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,324 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 4.34 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 43,841 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 3,084 shares. Washington Bank has 5,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Macquarie Group accumulated 25,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc owns 87,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited accumulated 109,104 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 123,355 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 34,414 shares stake. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,758 shares stake. First Amer Bancorp accumulated 126,147 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 55,300 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 3,000 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Shares for $249,700 were sold by Thompson Mark E on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Verity & Verity holds 13,450 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 35,609 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 168,672 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 10,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 13,509 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 56,143 shares. Lord Abbett & Comm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Qs Invsts has 330,581 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 101,404 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 607,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova International Inc by 14,970 shares to 153,350 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Chromadex Corp.