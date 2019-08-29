Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Holding; Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Declined While Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $320,000

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 376,663 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 115,231 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares to 852,457 shares, valued at $44.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc..

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Trupanion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trupanion Lights Up Times Square for Veterinary Appreciation Day – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adding Insult To Injury: Shorting Pet Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Verity & Verity Llc reported 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0% or 11,652 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Cipher Cap LP reported 80,116 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Com owns 3.27M shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 209,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 16,883 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 37,012 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 55,223 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 93,182 shares. Hbk Invs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 23,870 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 50,249 shares stake. 35,037 are held by Voya Investment Management Ltd.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.