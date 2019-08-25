Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined While Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Holding by $1.03 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) as Market Valuation Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 7,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 55,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, down from 63,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 3,167 shares to 7,349 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc Cl A by 93,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.