Steelcase (SCS) Position Maintained by Venator Capital Management Ltd; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 270,019 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 7.16M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 107,353 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 52,765 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,777 shares. 16,282 are held by Cipher L P. D E Shaw And Company owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 21,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 12,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 445,812 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 0.17% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.60 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 263,013 shares. Ifrah Financial has invested 0.22% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 43,777 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 927,121 shares. 838,875 are owned by Pzena Mgmt Ltd. 84,005 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 6,676 shares to 37,649 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 10,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,582 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).