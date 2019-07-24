Steelcase (SCS) Position Held by Aqr Capital Management Llc; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Lowered by $3.99 Million Its Stake

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 102,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.30 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 12.50 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 42,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,074 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 511,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 970,251 shares traded or 57.59% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,821 are held by Diversified. The Texas-based Doliver Lp has invested 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,785 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 906,762 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 11.23 million shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.36% or 45,175 shares. Bristol John W & Co Ny has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co owns 13,478 shares. 72,500 were accumulated by Sheffield Asset Mgmt Lc. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca has invested 7.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 837,016 shares. Carroll Assocs has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 629 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 7,227 shares. First Business Fincl holds 9,050 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic has invested 0.46% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 97,107 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 47,510 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 131,365 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 530,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 93,182 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0% or 500 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 126,020 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 123,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Advisors Asset accumulated 999 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 29,372 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0.14% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

