Steelcase (SCS) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position by $1.00 Million as Stock Declined; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised Its Timken Co (TKR) Position by $23.64 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 578.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 549,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 644,679 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, up from 94,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 19,762 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 20,113 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Incorporated invested in 42,056 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 34,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Assetmark Inc holds 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) or 280 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 111,535 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,077 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 24,174 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 371,795 shares. Creative Planning reported 6,578 shares stake. Pinnacle, New York-based fund reported 56,228 shares. Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 15,113 shares. The California-based Nicholas Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.18% stake. Amer Century owns 0.03% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 610,366 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 13,600 shares to 44,100 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 107,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 983,754 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).