Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased by $7.80 Million Its Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 496,897 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares to 98,199 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century holds 430,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 66,457 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co reported 530,600 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 37,325 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 11,652 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 223 shares. Veritable LP reported 30,402 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 35,037 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 102,529 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 99,500 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 206 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors has 495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Rbf Cap holds 15,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ATTU Broke Above Resistance at $23.50 – Investorplace.com” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks That Braved the Index’s Bloodbath – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.