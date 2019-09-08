Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined; As Cbiz (CBZ) Share Value Rose, Private Advisor Group Has Cut Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 50,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 89,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 140,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 123,265 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ)

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 343,274 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 81,363 shares to 534,170 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.57M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,824 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 638,823 shares. 59,616 were accumulated by Victory Cap Management. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 23,870 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 10,025 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 316,931 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 53,254 shares. 1.04M were accumulated by National Bank Of Mellon Corp. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 82,173 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Raymond James And Assocs holds 215,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.04% or 428,127 shares.

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.21 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 209,710 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 594,409 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs holds 0.06% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 90,521 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 131,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 13,859 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company has 45,262 shares. Glenmede Communication Na stated it has 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Caxton Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,108 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 30,921 shares. 27,175 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. 21,997 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.05% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.04% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 51,869 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,460 shares to 14,151 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).