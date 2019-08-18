Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut by $28.50 Million Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 442,056 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.47M shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited has invested 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 102,529 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,736 shares. 435,172 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital. Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 454,770 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 184,475 shares to 471,265 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluent Inc by 96,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National reported 17,540 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 147,200 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,900 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,718 shares. Hennessy holds 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 98,200 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,872 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co owns 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,231 shares. The California-based Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 1.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,627 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stephens Ar holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 103,739 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 107,457 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The $272 Million Fine Is Fine For Qualcomm And The Drama Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.