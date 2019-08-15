Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Rose While Lincoln National Trimmed Its Holding by $20.15 Million

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $166.65. About 1.21 million shares traded or 44.46% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 438,878 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il stated it has 0.76% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 13,859 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Adirondack Communication holds 0.1% or 970 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 10 shares. Pacific Glob, a California-based fund reported 9,624 shares. Jcic Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First Interstate Natl Bank owns 20 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.45% or 5.20M shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.63% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Yhb Inv Inc owns 55,460 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,387 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,184 shares to 68,480 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 112,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,670 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.26M for 32.05 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Psychemedics Corp (NASDAQ:PMD) by 50,894 shares to 301,282 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 92,037 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 925,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 215,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 13,509 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 66,457 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 102,613 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs holds 23,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 32,512 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 312,907 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 9,899 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 99,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel reported 10,025 shares stake.

