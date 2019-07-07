Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Boosted by $30.32 Million Its Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.26 lastly. It is down 25.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 174,250 shares to 25,750 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,063 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 41 selling transactions for $35.98 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $777,823. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $917,946 on Tuesday, January 8. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, January 22 Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 490 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 270,000 shares or 6.78% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stephens Ar holds 66,185 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.48% or 52,966 shares. 100,000 were reported by Miura Management Ltd Llc. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 483,115 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. New York-based Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allstate reported 36,821 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 198,958 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 135,568 shares. First Fincl Corp In holds 3,017 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Allied Advisory Services owns 12,522 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.96 million shares. Bp Public Limited owns 0.47% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 76,000 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 2.51 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 54,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% or 126,020 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0% or 16,800 shares. James Investment Inc holds 0.04% or 38,795 shares in its portfolio. 99,500 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.08% or 97,107 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 476,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 123,706 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 131,365 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 73,937 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 607,400 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares to 507,120 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova International Inc by 14,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).