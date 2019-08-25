Steelcase (SCS) Holder Federated Investors Has Boosted Holding by $1.34 Million as Valuation Declined; Great Point Partners Increased Its Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) as Market Valuation Declined

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 532,257 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 95,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 278,828 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 183,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 124,427 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $43.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Offerings of $200 Million of Common Stock and $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on May 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “May 31st Options Now Available For Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercept: Thoughts Heading Into NASH Readout And Projecting Price Volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept (ICPT) Benefits from Ocaliva’s Recovery in 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,574 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 26,150 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 736 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Opus Point Prns Management invested in 5,756 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 696,976 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4,949 shares. 37,970 are held by Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 3,328 shares. Frontier Capital Management Company Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,287 shares stake.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 298,496 shares to 151,997 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,839 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.