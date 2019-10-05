Steelcase Inc. (SCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) and Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steelcase Inc. 17 1.33 85.82M 1.06 15.94 Herman Miller Inc. 44 0.27 58.55M 2.73 16.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Steelcase Inc. and Herman Miller Inc. Herman Miller Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Steelcase Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Steelcase Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steelcase Inc. 515,745,192.31% 14.6% 6% Herman Miller Inc. 134,043,040.29% 20% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Steelcase Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Herman Miller Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Steelcase Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Herman Miller Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Steelcase Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Herman Miller Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Steelcase Inc. and Herman Miller Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steelcase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Herman Miller Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Steelcase Inc.’s upside potential is 27.00% at a $23 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Herman Miller Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential downside is -6.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Steelcase Inc. seems more appealing than Herman Miller Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Steelcase Inc. and Herman Miller Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 86.5%. Insiders held 2.7% of Steelcase Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Herman Miller Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steelcase Inc. 0.83% -1.86% -1% 3.68% 25.26% 14.03% Herman Miller Inc. -0.79% 3.07% 17.37% 34.78% 21.39% 49.88%

For the past year Steelcase Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Herman Miller Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Herman Miller Inc. beats Steelcase Inc.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The companyÂ’s seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions. In addition, the company provides products for residential settings under the Eames, Nelson, Bubble Lamps, Airia, Ardea, Bumper, Burdick Group, Everywhere tables, Claw, Caper, Distil, Envelope, Formwork, Full Round, H Frame, I Beam, Landmark, Logic Mini, Logic Power Access Solutions, Renew, Rolled Arm, Scissor, Sled, Soft Pad, Swoop, Tone, Twist, Ward Bennett, and Wireframe names. Its products are used in institutional environments, including offices and related conference, lobby, and lounge areas, as well as general public areas, such as transportation terminals; health/science environments comprising hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities; industrial and educational settings; and residential and other environments. The company markets its products through its sales staff, own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through e-commerce Website. Herman Miller, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.