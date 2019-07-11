Steelcase Inc. (SCS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Business Equipment company, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90% of Steelcase Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.16% of all Business Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Steelcase Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.42% of all Business Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Steelcase Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steelcase Inc. 0.00% 14.70% 6.40% Industry Average 3.90% 26.78% 5.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Steelcase Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Steelcase Inc. N/A 17 16.36 Industry Average 289.65M 7.43B 18.44

Steelcase Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Steelcase Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steelcase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.25

With consensus target price of $21, Steelcase Inc. has a potential upside of 22.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 96.39%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Steelcase Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Steelcase Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steelcase Inc. -1.2% 7.73% 1.23% 3.29% 25.67% 16.52% Industry Average 8.83% 4.42% 3.48% 7.83% 11.64% 14.25%

For the past year Steelcase Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steelcase Inc. are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Steelcase Inc.’s competitors have 1.63 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Steelcase Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steelcase Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Steelcase Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Steelcase Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.22 which is 22.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Steelcase Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Steelcase Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Steelcase Inc.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The companyÂ’s seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.