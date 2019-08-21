Steelcase Class A (SCS) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Position; Northcoast Asset Management Stake In Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Was Boosted

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 161.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 73,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 118,369 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, up from 45,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $241.21. About 630,943 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc Class A (SCS) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 46,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 435,172 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 388,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 43,113 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 2.47% or 57,798 shares. Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca invested in 1,241 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 1.14% or 79,732 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 734 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 3,000 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Co holds 6,450 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 14,990 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 285,832 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.74% or 12.06M shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,326 shares. Albion Grp Incorporated Ut invested in 23,293 shares. Goelzer Investment Inc has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 587,146 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc owns 13,892 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 4,410 shares to 340,928 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,914 shares, and cut its stake in China Petroleum And Chemical C (NYSE:SNP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 49,684 shares to 123,382 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 38,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,382 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

