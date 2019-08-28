Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $1.25 Million as Market Value Declined; Bank Of America Maintains Stake in Snap On (SNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 89.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 89,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 99,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 211,536 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 1061.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 2.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.33M, up from 266,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $146.41. About 180,339 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital has 59,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 30,012 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Manhattan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 428,127 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 129,000 shares. Citigroup owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, James Investment has 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Comerica National Bank stated it has 61,733 shares. 316,931 are owned by Citadel. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 39,170 shares to 58,910 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp Com (NYSE:WAL) by 16,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.48 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silverbow Res Inc by 29,864 shares to 43,858 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 30,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,219 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX).