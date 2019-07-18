Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake; Lincoln Capital Increased Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $407,750

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.03 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 89.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 89,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 99,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 1.47M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 14,420 shares to 70,014 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 23,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).