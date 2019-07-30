Steel Partners Holdings LP Lifted Position in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by $6.50 Million; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Share Value Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Boosted Position by $20.22 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.56M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.17 million market cap company. It closed at $13.95 lastly. It is down 22.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi LP has 375,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has 4,455 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap LP holds 0.38% or 40,051 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp invested in 7.57M shares or 13.41% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 405,640 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested 0.17% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 35,483 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,519 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Assetmark holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 8.27M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 26,954 shares. 13,519 were accumulated by Asset Management Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

