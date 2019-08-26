Steel Partners Holdings LP Lifted Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Position; Sta Wealth Management Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $1.26 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45 million market cap company. It closed at $13.4 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES – BOARD WILL REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $269.16. About 60,726 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

