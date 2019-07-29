Steel Partners Holdings LP Lifted Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Position by $6.50 Million; Market Value Rose; As J And J Snack Foods (JJSF) Stock Price Rose, Copeland Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.16 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1,211 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP)

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J And J Snack Foods (JJSF) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 13,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,271 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 138,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J And J Snack Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162.65. About 24,343 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings – Business Wire” on April 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Not So Common Fixed Income Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Steel Partners Commences Exchange Offer to Acquire Remaining Shares of Handy & Harman It Does Not Own – Business Wire” on September 13, 2017. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “iGo Completes Acquisition of Iconic Cutlery Manufacturer Kasco – PRNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Partners Holdings President Jack Howard, Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 400 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv reported 120,322 shares stake. Sei invested in 60,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 23,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 26,111 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 15,668 shares. Ls Llc accumulated 454 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) or 656 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 17,535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 23,600 shares. Rk Asset Limited Liability stated it has 39,949 shares or 6.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 167,686 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 42,024 shares. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 241,540 shares.