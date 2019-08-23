Steel Partners Holdings LP Increases Holding in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP); Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Stake as Valuation Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 350,025 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 1,052 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 3,556 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs has 0.12% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 253,380 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 23,013 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 1.33 million shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co reported 5.81% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Arrowgrass Capital (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 422,099 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 397,369 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership has 33,958 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 141,203 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).