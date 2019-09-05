Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Upped Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holding by $6.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ing Groep N V (ING) Market Valuation Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Increased Stake by $1.47 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 534,140 shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 07/03/2018 – ING BANK A.S., DENIZBANK A.S AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B; 30/03/2018 – RETAIL ESTATES NV RETE.BR – APPOINTED CONSORTIUM OF BANKS KBC SECURITIES, BELFIUS BANK, ING AND KEMPEN TO ASSIST IT IN POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCREASE; 06/03/2018 ING BANK SLASKI INGP.WA – MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY/SHR; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 200 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Partners Holdings L.P. declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Short seller goes after Aerojet, citing valuation and market – Sacramento Business Journal” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Group: This 6.55% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners: New 6.375% Preferred Units From This REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Partners to acquire rest of Steel Excel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2016.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 979,797 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $31.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,374 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ING Groep NV (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.