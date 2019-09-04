Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Holding in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by $6.50 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Stake in International Business Machs (IBM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 153,843 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 100 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,240 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elon Musk, Jack Ma to headline AI event in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Express Turns To Vodafone Business And IBM To Boost Digital Journey With Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.