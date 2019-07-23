Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Lifted Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stake By $6.50 Million; Catalent (CTLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 129 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and trimmed stakes in Catalent. The investment managers in our database reported: 141.43 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Catalent in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 90 New Position: 39.

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) stake by 33.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steel Partners Holdings Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Steel Partners Holdings Lp holds 1.98 million shares with $27.44 million value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Steel Partners Hldgs LP now has $344.43M valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 538 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 52.46 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34 million for 22.13 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

