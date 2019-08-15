Steel Partners Holdings LP Boosted Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stake by $6.50 Million as Share Price Declined; Virtu Financial Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Raised by $308,022 as Stock Rose

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 167.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 51,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 81,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, up from 30,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 469,947 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI)

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 9,605 shares traded or 89.04% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 29,504 shares to 18,574 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 72,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

