Steel Partners Holdings LP Boosted Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased By $645,600 Its Waterstone Finl Md (WSBF) Position

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) stake by 33.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steel Partners Holdings Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Steel Partners Holdings Lp holds 1.98M shares with $27.44 million value, up from 1.48 million last quarter. Steel Partners Hldgs LP now has $334.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 14,123 shares traded or 155.76% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF) stake by 33.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 40,350 shares as Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF)’s stock rose 2.30%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 81,459 shares with $1.34M value, down from 121,809 last quarter. Waterstone Finl Inc Md now has $456.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 71,221 shares traded or 27.91% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Sei invested in 0% or 10,827 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Associated Banc owns 0.02% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 20,945 shares. Panagora Asset reported 5,011 shares. 5,833 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Ltd. North Star Asset Mngmt has 11,666 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Salzhauer Michael owns 18,556 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 76,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 44,192 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 154,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 54,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer stated it has 82,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 35,379 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) stake by 51,910 shares to 116,400 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fgl Hldgs stake by 164,900 shares and now owns 719,503 shares. First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) was raised too.

