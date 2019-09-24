Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Tuscan Holdings Corp. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.
