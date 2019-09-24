Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Tuscan Holdings Corp. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.