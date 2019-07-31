Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85

Table 1 demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 36.05%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.