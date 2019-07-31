Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|149.85
Table 1 demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 36.05%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-1.07%
|-0.29%
|0.73%
|-13.17%
|-22.19%
|3.36%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.3%
|1.31%
|3.19%
|0%
|0%
|2.14%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
