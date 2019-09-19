Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.27 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 2.28% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.