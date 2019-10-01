Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 13 0.00 5.17M -0.61 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 11.12M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 39,435,545.39% -1.5% -0.3% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 101,459,854.01% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 52.7%. About 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.