Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Trades at $13.40 After Triangle; Shorts at T H K CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (THKLF) Raised By 76.3%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) formed triangle with $14.47 target or 8.00% above today’s $13.40 share price. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) has $334.45M valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 8,713 shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2

T H K CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THKLF) had an increase of 76.3% in short interest. THKLF’s SI was 264,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 76.3% from 150,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2648 days are for T H K CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THKLF)’s short sellers to cover THKLF’s short positions. It closed at $22.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It provides linear motion guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.