Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Trades at $13.07 After Triangle; Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 63.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 634,397 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 370,840 shares with $9.20 million value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $304.50M valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.41 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by MAHAFFY PATRICK J, worth $279,576.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 504,258 shares to 4.40M valued at $179.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 301,190 shares and now owns 450,400 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 628,025 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 25,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 31,918 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 14,915 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,070 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Voya Investment Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 303,475 shares. 11,031 were reported by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 31,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 24,333 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 256,000 shares. C World Wide Group Incorporated Holdings A S invested in 63,530 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Company reported 0.18% stake. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 501,724 shares.