Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 13 0.00 5.17M -0.61 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 39,586,523.74% -1.5% -0.3% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 15,088,757.40% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 6.71%. About 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.