Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|13
|0.00
|5.17M
|-0.61
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|39,586,523.74%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|15,088,757.40%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 6.71%. About 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.
