Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparing side by side

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 71.05%. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.