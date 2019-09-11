Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparing side by side

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 71.05%. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
