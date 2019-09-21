Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 62.85%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.
