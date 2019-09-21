Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 62.85%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.