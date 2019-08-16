Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparison side by side

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 50.55% respectively. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 17.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
Summary
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
