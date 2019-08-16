Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparison side by side

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 50.55% respectively. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 17.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.