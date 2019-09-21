Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 24.39% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.