Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparison side by side

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 92.5% respectively. About 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.