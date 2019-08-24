Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.
