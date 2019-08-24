Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.