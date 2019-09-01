Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stock Value Declined While Steel Partners Holdings LP Increased Holding by $6.50 Million; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Cut Its Holding by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 45,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 103,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 149,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,992 shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares to 156,183 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).

