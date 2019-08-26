Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stake Lifted by Steel Partners Holdings Lp; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Boosted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45 million market cap company. It closed at $13.4 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.02M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares to 42,850 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,893 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group.

